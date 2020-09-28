Police dealing with 'on-going incident' at a bank in Blackpool

Lancashire Police are currently dealing with an on-going incident at the Halifax bank on Church Street, Blackpool.They were called to reports that a man on a mobility scooter had entered the bank and poured petrol inside.

We were called at around 2:10pm this afternoon (Monday, September 28th) to the report that a man on a motility scooter had entered the bank and poured petrol inside. There are currently no members of staff in the bank building, however, the man is still there. A negotiator is at the scene. Nearby buildings have been evacuated and people are being asked to avoid the area.