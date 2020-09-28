Pride of Britain: The running rhino pounding the streets for Chester Zoo

Now it's that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands to help others.

We've been searching for our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists.

Today it's Brendan Rendall from Manchester. You may have seen him running through town dressed as a rhino, or a lion, or a parrot, or even a penguin.

It's all been to raise money for Chester Zoo - who put out a plea for help during lockdown. It's the latest running fundraiser from Brendan - who has already raised more than 100 thousand pounds to help children in Africa.

Victoria Grimes managed to catch up with him at Chester Zoo for a chat about his nomination.