Pride of Britain: The teenager singing her heart out for her favourite charity

Now it's that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands to help others.

We've been searching for our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists.

Last but not least it's 17-year-old Courtney Pownall.

Courtney has a rare genetic condition and regularly spends time at Claire House in Liverpool - a children's respite centre.

During lockdown she raised more than £20,000 for them by singing online ...... with a little help from her dad Neil.

Victoria Grimes has been to meet them.