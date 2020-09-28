Now it's that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands to help others.

We've been searching for our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists.

Tonight it's the turn of a lady who has raised more than 1.5 million pounds for two charities close to her heart.

Sital Raja- Arjan from Bolton not only raises money for Boot Out Breast Cancer, she also spends much of her time distributing food to the homeless.

And she does it all - in her father's memory, as Victoria Grimes has been finding out.