Pride of Britain: The virtual quizmaster raising thousands for good causes

It's that time of year again where we search for someone very special - a Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year for 2020.

Lockdown was hard going for many of us but some members of our community went out of their way to try and make it more bearable.

Someone who went further than most was Jay Flynn, who staged a series of virtual pub quizzes - all from his sitting room in Darwen.

The quiz went viral and Jay not only achieved a world record for the number of people taking part in a quiz, he's also raised more than £700,000 for various charities, including the one who helped him in his darkest hour.

Victoria Grimes went to meet him.