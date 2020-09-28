Salman Abedi had come from a ‘radical Islamic family’ inquiry hears

The inquiry into the Manchester Arena terror attack has heard that Salman Abedi had come from a ‘radical Islamic family’.

His father Ramadan had been a member of the Islamic Fighting Group, said Pete Wetherby QC, who represents some of the families.

The QC referenced a BBC report broadcast a year before the Arena attack which quoted an unnamed security source saying there was no specific information about an imminent attack but that ‘we know it’s coming down the track’.

Mr Wetherby said the families could not verify these reports, but that the inquiry could establish whether the security services had been ‘tipped off’ or whether these reports were false rumour.

The QC said:

The security services do not always act within the law and with integrity. That’s well-documented. Pete Wetherby QC

Mr Whetherby pointed to ‘rendition’ and subjects who had been ‘tortured’ abroad which he said had resulted in high-level apologies and the payment of ‘millions’.

We all hope that lessons have been learned but the reality is that without a high degree of scrutiny we will not know.The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing is in its eleventh day in Manchester today.

The independent inquiry, established by the Home Secretary Priti Patel in October last year, is expected to run until spring 2021.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a rucksack bomb in a foyer area of the Arena, known as the City Rooms, at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more.