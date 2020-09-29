Couple walk 120 miles to raise money in memory of their daughter

A couple who took on the Pennines to raise money in memory of their 6-year-old daughter Grace who died of cancer walked 120 miles from their home in Salford to the Yorkshire coast.

Caroline Hart and John Jones walked from Worsley in Salford to Filey in Yorkshire.

Money raised will go to refurbishing the children's play areas at Manchester Children's hospital, where Gracie was treated.

The family have bought a house in Filey, which they will loan to the families of children receiving care at the hospital's cancer ward for respite, rest and relaxation.