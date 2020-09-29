Family of man who died in Rochdale collision pay tribute to him

The family of a man who died after a collision in Rochdale last week have released an image in tribute to him.

Shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday 23 September, officers were called to report of a road traffic collision on Rochdale Road involving a van and a motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle – 31-year-old Christopher Gage from Wythenshawe – was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly died on Sunday 27 September despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Christopher's family have released an image of him and, paying tribute, described him as a 'loving and caring father of his daughter Imogen'.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.