Family of man who died in Rochdale collision pay tribute to him
The family of a man who died after a collision in Rochdale last week have released an image in tribute to him.
Shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday 23 September, officers were called to report of a road traffic collision on Rochdale Road involving a van and a motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle – 31-year-old Christopher Gage from Wythenshawe – was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly died on Sunday 27 September despite the best efforts of emergency services.
Christopher's family have released an image of him and, paying tribute, described him as a 'loving and caring father of his daughter Imogen'.
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1886 of 23/09/2020. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.