A salon receptionist who was caught drink-driving told a court she was trying to flee a group of men who has assaulted her.

Rhea James, 21, was stopped by cops in Altrincham, Greater Manchester after they had been tipped off by Trafford Council officials watching live CCTV footage.James got behind the wheel of her Mercedes A180 in the town centre but officers immediately stopped her and pulled her over.

Manchester Magistrates' Court

Despite ignoring requests to stop, she tried to walk away and was eventually escorted to a police car to undertake a roadside breath test, Manchester Magistrates' Court heard.After failing the test, she was arrested and taken to Cheadle police station where she gave a reading of 53mg in 100ml breath - the legal limit being 35mg.She claimed she had been involved in an ‘altercation' with a group of men who had punched her after spotting her car.Steve Woodman, prosecuting, told the court that at 12.45am on July 13 this year officers were asked to keep an eye on a potential drink driver in Altrincham town centre.Mr Woodman said:

“She was detained on suspicion of drink-driving.“She failed the roadside test and later was arrested and taken to Cheadle police station. The lowest reading was 53mg.”

James was said to have no previous convictions and be of previous good character.Appearing unrepresented, James, also a full-time business and management student, told the court that there was an altercation which led to the police being at the scene.James said

There was a group of males who punched me in the face, that's why the police were there. They saw my car was there as I got my handbag out of the car to get food from the takeaway. They were threatening that they were going to smash it up and that's why I had driven the car away and moved it from the area. Rhea James

“I shouldn't have done it, but because of the adrenaline of the physical altercation, I didn't think, I didn’t feel it.“I got out and moved it, I then got out of the car to walk home with my friend.“I do realise and understand it’s other people’s safety, I think at the time I was more thinking of the short distance and emergency situation, rather than doing it just to go home.“I was going to walk home and leave my car anyway.“I have never had any convictions before, it’s something that’s completely out of my character - I have been driving for years.”James pleaded guilty to one offence of driving whilst over the alcohol limit and was banned from driving for 12 months.Chairman of the bench, Nicholas Cummins, said:

It is very unfortunate to hear your previous clean driving record is now gone. In such a way as well. We have no discretion for this offence. Chairman of the bench, Nicholas Cummins

James, of Applemint Close, Altrincham, was ordered to pay a £288 fine, £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.She was also offered a drink-driver rehabilitation course.