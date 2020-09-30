55 miles of new cycle routes to be created in Greater Manchester

Fifty-five miles of cycling and walking routes, and 140 new crossings, will be created in Greater Manchester by the end of next year, it has been announced.

Mayor Andy Burnham said all of Greater Manchester's 10 districts would begin to benefit from new routes, known as "beeways", by December 2021.

Thirty-two projects will be delivered, including the creation of protected cycle tracks and crossings in Bolton, a £1.3 million upgrade of the Rochdale canal bridge and a "world-class" beeway between Manchester and Chorlton costing £1.8 million.

Around 25 miles of pop-up cycling and walking routes will also be created by next spring, as well as two low-traffic neighbourhoods in Salford and Tameside, using Government funds in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Burnham said: "It's been years in the making, but GM's cycling and walking revolution is finally starting. To build the capability and scheme pipeline to deliver a new way of travel for a whole city region has taken us two years, but we are now ready to begin delivery."

By next summer we will begin to see the fruits of our labour and the region's residents will finally have the chance to travel to shops and schools easily and safely without using a car. Today heralds the real start of our cycling and walking story, coincidently aligning with bike to school week. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester's walking and cycling commissioner and former Olympian Chris Boardman said: "It will create better places to live and work, give those with a car the option to leave it at home and for those who don't, it will provide them with a reliable, safe and pleasant network to walk or ride to shops, schools and workplaces.

"This is the beginning of Greater Manchester's 21st century transport revolution."