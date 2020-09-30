Political leaders in the Liverpool City Region have called on the government to work with them on any new lockdown restrictions that may be imposed in Merseyside.

Metro Mayor for the region Steve Rotheram, along with the leaders of the six boroughs, said they understood why new restrictions may be needed to stop the spread of coronavirus, but asked for the government to provide a "comprehensive" financial support package.

They are warning that no financial support could result in the collapse of the region's economy and public services.

The councils in Merseyside are also asking the government to increase testing capacity in the region.

It is thought that the region could be the first place to see a "circuit-break" lockdown, as cases rise over 200 per 100,000 people.

Downing Street said officials are "closely monitoring" the coronavirus rate in Merseyside and said the current restrictions are being kept "under constant review".

Leaders want to see an increase in testing as well as a financial package should Merseyside have increased restrictions. Credit: PA

In a joint statement, political leaders said that the visitor economy in the region is worth almost £5billion, but that many businesses had "gone under" in the wake of the pandemic.

The statement said: "Throughout the pandemic, we have always put the health of our residents first and we will continue to do everything we can to stop the spread of Coronavirus and keep as many people as possible safe.

"However, at the same time, we must be clear that any further restrictions will deal a hammer blow to our economy."

It continued: "Our public services have been on the front line of Covid-19 response, but this comes at a huge cost. In the last six months alone, our local authorities and Combined Authority have incurred losses of over £350 million in costs and lost income.

"We are already at breaking point. With new restrictions – and who knows for how long they might be needed – our economy and public services may collapse.

"If we do not act now, we will see a legacy of unemployment and ill-health that will cost lives for generations to come."

An announcement is expected on any new restrictions later this afternoon when the Prime Minister holds a press conference at 5pm.