James Bulger's mother says son's killer should never be released from prison

Denise Fergus speaks exclusively to Granada Reports

The mother of James Bulger has said Jon Venables, one of her son's killers, will always be a danger to children and should never be released.

Denise Fergus spoke to ITV News of her relief that the Parole Board has refused his latest bid for freedom and ruled he must stay in prison.

James Bulger was two-years-old when he was killed by the men formerly known as Jon Venables and Robert Thompson - who were both aged 10 - after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.

Venables, 36, was sent back to prison in 2010 and 2017 for possessing indecent images of children.

He is currently serving a 40-month sentence and passed the halfway mark in October.

Earlier this year the Parole Board was asked to review his case but the bid to be freed from jail was refused, it was confirmed on Tuesday.