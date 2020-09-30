Man fights for life with second in 'serious' condition after double stabbing

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a double stabbing in north Manchester last night.He was said by police to be in a 'critical' condition.A second man, who suffered knife wounds and went to hospital of his own accord later, was said to be in a 'serious condition'.Armed police and emergency services were scrambled to Church Lane in Moston at 2.40pm on Tuesday.Detectives said initial enquiries have found 'a group of individuals had been involved in an altercation'.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area. Credit: PA

One witness said they heard a car crash into another car before fighting broke out.It's understood residents ran to help the injured man.Officers are currently treating the two incidents as linked and police patrols have been stepped up in the area.

Both injured men, who haven't been named, are aged in their 30s.

Detective Inspector Tony Platten said: "One man is currently in critical condition in hospital and our detectives are currently working to establish the circumstances of what happened."Residents nearby will see an increased police presence in the area whilst enquiries are carried out."Anyone with concerns can speak to our officers."This kind of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and we're asking anyone with information to come forward to so we can find those responsible."

A large police cordon is in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 0161 8561146, quoting incident number 1659 of 29/09/20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111..