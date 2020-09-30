There's relief for residents at two care homes in Liverpool which had been threatened with closure.

Millvina in Anfield and Brushwood in Speke which provide specialist dementia care were due to close, less than a year after opening.

Families were left distraught in August after their operators Shaw Healthcare announced the effects of the pandemic meant it could no longer run the homes. Relatives of dozens of families launched a campaign urging Liverpool council and the company to think again.

Families staged a campaign calling for support to keep the homes open. Credit: ITV Granada

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson confirmed at full council meeting on Wednesday he had reached a deal with Shaw Healthcare to keep the both homes open into next Spring.

The closures would have left 83 families trying to find new homes for their loved ones.

The move sparked a massive campaign by families, many of whom said they faced moving their loved ones for the second or third time in only a few years.

Shaw Healthcare had blamed the effects of the pandemic for the decision to close