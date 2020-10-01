Nine North West cinemas to receive share of government's cultural recovery fund

Nine cinemas in the North West have received a share of £650,000 designated for independent cinemas by the government.

The money is part of the £1.57billion 'Culture Recovery Fund' announced to support arts venues across the UK, with £30 million given to the British Film Institute.

The successful recipients include the Savoy in Heaton Moor and the five branches of the independent chain of Reel cinemas in Morecambe, Widnes, Rochdale, Chorley and Burnley.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "This first wave of emergency funding will help dozens of independent cinemas around the country, preserving their unique character and history for future generations."

He also urged people to return to cinemas to help them get back on their feet.The move has been supported by actors including Idris Elba, who said that independent cinema is really important for the industry.

Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said: "The UK’s cinemas and film & TV production industry are a key part of our culture - they provide thousands of jobs and help to entertain the nation.

"So I’m delighted that we can support independent cinemas through the Cultural Recovery Fund, and help to get productions up and running again through the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme, protecting vital jobs across the industry."