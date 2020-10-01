Co-op to donate supplies to students locked down in halls of residence

The Co-op is to donate £10,000 worth of supplies to students in lockdown because of coronavirus outbreaks.

The Manchester-based retail giant said it wanted to help the thousands of students having to self-isolate on campuses in areas including in Manchester and Liverpool, as well as across the UK.

Local student unions will be able to pick up basics including rice, pasta, toilet roll, bread and noodles from their local Co-op and distribute them to those students most in need.

Chris Whitfield, chief operating officer of Co-op Food, said

It's important we pull together to support our student communities during these difficult times and we want to help ease the current situation by ensuring that students under lockdown are kept well stocked up with groceries and essentials.

Elizabeth Bone, communities director at student discount card firm Totum, said: "With many students confined to their halls of residence - and some even confined to their own rooms - we've pooled resources with the Co-op and student unions to help them right now as they struggle to obtain adequate amounts of food."

National Union of Students president Larissa Kennedy said: "It's great to see the student movement and co-operative movement coming together to fill the gaps left by others we look to in such crises.

"Access to food is a basic need and we all know the impact that worries about this place upon a person's mental health and wellbeing.

"The quicker we can make sure students have access to food and basic amenities, the quicker we can all focus our efforts on supporting them with some of the other challenges of this pandemic - access to online learning, mental health services and financial support being just a few."