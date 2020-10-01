13 people have been arrested on county-lines and modern slavery offences in Greater Manchester and North Yorkshire.

Dawn raids at properties in Moston, Oldham, Failsworth, Limeseide, Chadderton, Ashton-under-Lyne and York resulted in the arrests for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and on suspicion of section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act - arranging travel of a person with view to be exploited.

Police have said that the nine men and four women arrested all remain in custody for questioning.

The raids followed a four-month investigation into the transport of drugs and trafficking of people between Oldham and York.

13 people were arrested during the raids. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Detective Chief Inspector James Faulkner, of GMP's Oldham division, said: "Today's strike action has come after months of dedicated work by officers on the Oldham district, along with our colleagues at North Yorkshire Police, to target and dismantle those involved in this grossly illicit activity."It is a very plain and simple fact that drugs wrecks lives within communities, but they especially shatter those of vulnerable people who are targeted and threatened by criminal groups and made to suffer silently while being forced to assist their pernicious criminal enterprises."

Zoe Muldoon explains what county lines means.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Oldham Council’s cabinet member for community safety and policing, said: "Oldham Council and its partners are committed to safeguarding the most vulnerable people across the Borough to ensure they are given the protection and support they deserve."Slavery is cruel and degrading and has no place in our society and it is important we all tackle those people who severely mistreat others."While the police and the courts will serve out the correct punishment it is our responsibility to now support the victims to help them recover and move towards a more normal life."