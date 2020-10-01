Former detective says more needs to be done to deal with honour-based abuse

Video report by Rachel Townsend

A former detective superintendent has warned more needs to be done to encourage victims of honour-based abuse to report crimes to police.

Geraint Jones led the investigation into the murder of Shafilea Ahmed, killed by her parents in Warrington in 2003 for being "too westernised".

He's spoken-out following the ITV drama "Honour" which follows the case of another victim of honour killing.

Mr Thomas said that there is very little reporting of crimes and that this needs to be fixed by improving the relationship between communities and police officers.

Merseyside Charity Savera says agencies need to show more faith in victims of honour-based abuse.

The Savera website has information and help for anyone affected by this story.