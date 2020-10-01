Hospitality venues in Bolton can re-open on Saturday as restrictions loosened

Hospitality venues in Bolton have been given the green-light to re-open as coronavirus restrictions in the town are brought into line with the rest of Greater Manchester.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes were restricted to take-away only on September 8 due to high levels of Covid-19, but will now be allowed to offer table service to customers despite case numbers being higher than they were three weeks ago.

There will still be a ban on people mixing in private homes and gardens and people are advised not to meet people from other households in public indoor settings.

Hospitality venues will be allowed to open on Saturday morning but must close at 10pm in line with nationwide laws.

Political leaders in the town had been calling on the government to provide businesses with financial support if they were not allowed to open.

The leader of Bolton Council, David Greenhalgh, said: "I am delighted that Government has finally listened and realised the disparity and unfairness at the way our hospitality sector in Bolton has been treated.

"I have done my very best to put the pressure on and highlight the inequality and the damage to our economy, to jobs and to local businesses, as I know many restauranteurs and landlords have, and this is now a victory for fairness and common sense, and for all those businesses who lobbied and put the case.

"My first priority is to the residents and businesses of this town, and I will continue to fight for these businesses and for more financial help.

"This is not a sign that COVID has gone away but a move to bring parity and consistency across Greater Manchester."

