Cannabis farm in Morecambe worth £200,000 found by police
Lancashire Police have found a cannabis farm with an estimated value of £200,000 in Morecambe.
The farm was located on West End Road in the coastal town after police executed a "Missues of Drugs Act" warrant following "community intelligence".
No arrests have been made and police are currently looking to identify those involved.
Ch Insp Chris Hardy, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: "Every day, police across the country discover dozens of cannabis farms or factories.
"The threat from the domestic commercial cultivation of cannabis is increasing - in recent years there has been an increase in robberies, burglaries and violence linked to cannabis farms.
"We recognise the impact this can have on local communities, including those in the Morecambe area."
Lancashire Police have asked people to report any property they may suspect of being home to a cannabis farm, asking them to look for the following signs:
A strong, pungent smell coming from the property.
Electrical wiring that has been tampered with.
Powerful lights left on in the house throughout the night.
Rewiring efforts or by-passed circuitry.