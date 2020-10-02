Everton fan song most downloaded tune of week but misses out on UK top 40

Everton fan song "Spirit of the Blues" was the most downloaded track in the UK this week after a campaign by fans to get it to number one.

However, despite topping the download chart the song didn't break into the UK top 40, but did make it into the UK top 100 for the first time reaching 65.

The song was originally released in 1984 ahead of Everton appearing in the FA Cup final, but regained popularity this week after appearing in various videos on social media.

Video report by David Chisnall

The blues are joint-top of the Premier League after winning their opening three games of the new campaign.

Earlier this week the song reached number one on the iTunes chart, knocking Miley Cyrus off the top-spot.

Everton's women's team is also enjoying success having just reached their own FA cup final, where they will face fellow North West side Manchester City.