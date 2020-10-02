Investigation underway after two bodies found at a property in Burnley

An investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found at a property in Burnley.

Police were called to Colne Road at around 8.45am on Thursday after a report of a concern for safety. Officers and emergency services attended following a further report the inside of the property was fire-damaged.

The bodies of two people, both believed to be female, were found at the scene. Formal identification has yet to take place.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These are tragic and very sad circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of those who have sadly died."

Their next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers at what must be a very difficult and emotional time. We are continuing our investigation and at this time treating their deaths as unexplained. We would encourage anyone with information, or who saw anything unusual or suspicious, to come forward. Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.