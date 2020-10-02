Woman who fled country after killing Rochdale man jailed

A woman who fled the country after stabbing a man in the neck in May 2019 has been jailed.

Kelly Gray, 32, stabbed David Gavin, 23, during a large fight on Berwick Street in Rochdale before fleeing the country to Ireland where she was arrested and extradited back to the UK.

She has now been jailed for ten years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Greater Manchester Police said that David Gavin was confronted by a group of men on 17 May 2019 and a fight broke out in front of a large crowd, which included Kelly Gray.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Butterworth, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "This was a devastating incident which has left a wife without her husband and two little girls without their dad."He added: "Gray was an onlooker who had nothing to do with the original altercation. She needlessly chose to get involved."I hope this outcome provides members of the public with reassurance that Greater Manchester Police and partner agencies will stop at nothing - including borders – to ensure offenders are put behind bars."