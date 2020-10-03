Liverpool commemorates the city’s first black citizen

A monument recognising Liverpool’s first black citizen has been unveiled

Research by Liverpool historian Laurence Westgaph revealed the details of a man known only as Abell, who lived in the city more than 300 years ago.

Records show that Abell was buried in the churchyard of St Nicholas’ Church on October 1, 1717.

The stone unveiling took place on Saturday 3rd October to mark the anniversary of Abell’s funeral and to coincide with the start of Black History Month.

During the 18th century, Liverpool was part of the slave-trade triangle with West Africa and America and the West Indies. Thousands of enslaved Africans passed through the city and the trade generated great wealth locally.

As well as being a port where enslaved Africans passed through, there is written evidence of a growing resident black population at this time.