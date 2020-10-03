Lancashire Police have launched a murder investigation after the bodies of a doctor and her teenage daughter were discovered in a fire damaged house in Reedley in Burnley.

Emergency services were called to Colne Road on Thursday morning, where they found the bodies of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi and her 14 year old daughter Vian Mangrio.

Dr Sacharvi had been assaulted and died due to pressure on her neck.

I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or who has seen anything suspicious at or around the address to come forward and contact us. Even if you think that the information you have may be insignificant please come and speak to us and let us be the judge. Supt Jon Holmes, Lancashire Constabulary’s Head of Major Crime

Anyone with information can contact police on quoting log 0298 of October 1 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.