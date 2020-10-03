Pep Guardiola claims he still has some way to go to match the stature of Marcelo Bielsa in the world game.

The Manchester City manager has often spoken of how he has regarded the veteran Argentinian coach as an inspiration throughout his career.

The pair meet for the first time in England on Saturday as Guardiola takes his City side to Bielsa's Leeds, who are back in the Premier League this season after a 16-year absence.