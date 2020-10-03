The Daily Mile helps give school children a boost after lockdown

School children across the North West are being encouraged to take part in The Daily Mile, a free initiative which involves getting children outside walking, jogging or running each day for 15 minutes.

The idea was started by a school teacher in Scotland in 2012, but since then it has spread worldwide with children in 79 countries doing the exercise daily.

Pupils at St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Marple Bridge have been taking part in The Daily Mile for three years, and have seen the initiative help give children a boost during the day since they have returned to the classroom after lockdown.

As a whole school, we always have a continued focus on children’s wellbeing and mental health, but this is more important than ever since they returned to school after Covid-19. Alice Poole, Sports Coordinator, St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy

In Greater Manchester almost 500 schools are signed up to take part.

You can find out how to get involved with The Daily Mile here.