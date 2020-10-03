Sale's Premiership match against Worcester has been postponed until Wednesday October 7th after a number of Sharks players tested positive for coronavirus.

Premiership Rugby says the decision is subject to a number of conditions, with an additional round of testing required, while neither of the teams can register any new players with the Rugby Football Union prior to the game.

Furthermore, an independent audit of the track and trace at Sale must be undertaken over the next few days before the game is played.

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: "In light of the unprecedented situation facing Premiership Rugby we have been forced to postpone the match.

"Our priority is the health and well-being of everyone involved, and we won't compromise this. But as this match has such a critical bearing on deciding the Gallagher Premiership Rugby champions, we wanted to do everything we could to play it.

"The team at Premiership Rugby has been working around the clock to come up with a solution and we'd like to thank Public Health England for their co-operation."