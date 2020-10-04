Eight-year-old Dylan completes walk for key workers

An eight-year-old with cerebral palsy and epilepsy has finished his walking challenge.

Dylan Walton from the Isle of Man has walked 17.5 miles to thank the key workers on the island.

He has also raised more than £27,000 for the island's hospice.

Dylan had previously climbed the highest peak in the Isle of Man to raise money for Hospice Isle of Man.

After climbing Snaefell, Dylan decided to continue is fundraising efforts by raising money for a new playground at Rebecca House children's hospice.

His fundraising page can be found here.