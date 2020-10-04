Salford Red Devils heading for Wembley for first time in 51 years

Salford coach Ian Watson insists his side will not be going to Wembley to make up the numbers after clinching a first Challenge Cup final appearance for 51 years.

Twelve months after reaching their maiden Super League Grand Final, the Red Devils will play Leeds at Wembley on October 17th after knocking out holders Warrington 24-22 in a thrilling semi-final in St Helens.

Watson admits his team will once more be underdogs as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time since their only previous success in 1938 but says they will not lack confidence.

"We're not going there to make the numbers up," he said. "I know Leeds are a good team and they gave us a bit of a beating this year.

"But it's the cup final and we've plenty of players who have played in cup finals and know how to win."

The Rugby Football League has announced the final will be played behind closed doors but Watson is hoping the regulations can be relaxed to allow socially-distanced spectators to attend.

"It's huge for the club," he said. "Getting to Wembley is absolutely massive. I don't know if it's a given that there will be no one allowed.

"I'd like to see season-ticket holders, sponsors and the players' families there, I'm sure people can socially distance in that stadium.

"It's huge for the city on the back of getting to the Grand Final last year. It's not supposed to happen to a club like ours but it shows it's not money that makes you win, it was sheer desire and resilience today that got the win."

Warrington will be kicking themselves after leading for most of the game but Watson's men demonstrated their never-say-die quality for the second time in five days.

They came from 18-0 down to beat the Wolves in Super League in midweek with a penalty two minutes from the end by Krisnan Inu, who was also their hero at the Totally Wicked Stadium as he converted a try from hooker Joey Lussick with six minutes to go.

"It was amazing, a really weird game," Watson added. "We were under pressure probably for the full game but we've got used to staying in the arm wrestle and I was fairly confident we could come through.

"We just needed to get some possession, the boys have a belief that we're not going to get beat at the moment. They're doing the hard work and that's ultimately got them the wins."

In addition to kicking the match-winning conversion, Inu scored a superb try and earned the praise of his coach.

"His ability is phenomenal," Watson said. "I was talking to Wayne Bennett about him on the (GB) tour last year and said he's the most talented player he's ever seen. For someone like that to be saying that, it's a massive statement."

Warrington are now left to focus on the Grand Final after failing to hold onto their trophy.

Coach Steve Price said: "I'm gutted for the whole club. We've put so much work and effort in to getting to this point.

"We had it there for 73 minutes but we couldn't get it done in the end. Fundamental errors cost us in the end."