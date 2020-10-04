Your Granada Weather Photos - October

Bispham Credit: JOEL HITCHON

How do I submit a photo?

Kingfisher, Hollingworth Lake Credit: TOMMY KEVITT
Wet Aintree - Half a months worth of rain to some parts of the NW on Sat 3rd Oct Credit: STEVE MULVILLE
Fly Agaric, Bolton Credit: PRAVITA PARMAR
Douglas, Isle of Man Credit: MARTIN CURTIS
Partington Credit: STEVE SCRIMGEOUR
Pennington Flash, Leigh Credit: JESSE PIPER, age 10
Syke in Rochdale Credit: MARK JOLLY

