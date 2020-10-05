East Lancashire pupils provide hampers to care home residents

Video report by Paul Crone

Pupils at Westholme School in East Lancashire have adopted the residents at a local care home as their honorary grandparents.

Year seven pupils at the school have been writing letters to residents who have been unable to see their friends and family for months.

They have also been making pamper hampers with toiletries and goodies to try and put a smile on resident's faces.

The manager of the care home said that the letters and hampers have made the residents feel engaged and involved.