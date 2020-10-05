Greater Manchester Police hand out 400 fines over weekend for Covid-19 breaches

Greater Manchester Police have issued a total of 400 Fixed Penalty Notices for breaches of local lockdown restrictions this weekend.

Some of the breaches visited by police included a birthday party in Bolton with 30 people in attendance and a wedding reception attended by 60 people in Stockport.

One person in Bolton has now been given four Fixed Penalty Notices with an accompanying fine totalling £800, according to police.

Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Nick Bailey, said: "While the vast majority of people in Greater Manchester continue to abide by Government legislation, there are some who continue to flout the law."I would appeal to this small minority to think of the safety of their nearest and dearest before making decisions that literally risk people’s lives."Should that not be reason enough, I would also remind people of the very stark financial penalties now in place for failing to follow lockdown guidance – with fines doubling for each further breach."Police thanked the majority of people in the region for abiding by the rules that are currently in place.