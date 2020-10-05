A Lancashire great granny has marked her 90th birthday in style this weekend, by jumping 15,000ft from a plane to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Patricia Baker, from Leyland, took to the skies after completing a rigorous training regime - which saw her harnessed-up and suspended from the ceiling, then timed holding her legs up to see if she could land safely so that her GP would let her do the skydive.

She had also been doing 50 sit-ups a day to get herself ready for the jump.

Mrs Baker had to wear a mask during the skydive as part of covid regulations. Credit: Black Knights Parachute Centre

Mrs Baker has raised almost £3000 which will be split between the Hospice and Hillside specialist school in Leyland.

She said: "I wouldn’t have done this for myself, but I thought I’d like to do it to raise money for children. I wanted to do it for Derian House because the children there don’t get to have a full life like I’ve had and I think the work the staff do is fantastic."

Mrs Baker's daughter Carole said she was was "bursting with pride" at her mother's achievement.

"When she landed it was so emotional, I was crying my eyes out. We’re all so proud of her," she said.

"We’re a really close family and spend as much time as we can together so it’s been difficult with Coronavirus but mum has coped so well.

"She’s well known in the community through playing crown green bowling and has had money pushed under her door. To do this at her age has really inspired people."

Credit: Black Knights Parachute Centre

Caroline Taylor, Communications and Marketing Manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: "We see some truly amazing fundraising challenges here at Derian House but what Patricia has done is simply inspirational. What a legend!

"At Derian House we look after more than 400 babies, children and young adults with life-limiting illnesses, making sure they get the very best care and have the opportunity to create precious memories with their families."

You can still sponsor Pat’s skydive here.