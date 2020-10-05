Missing Covid tests cause Manchester and Liverpool weekly rates to soar

Video report by Hannah Miller

Manchester and Liverpool's weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases has soared following the addition of nearly 16,000 unreported positive coronavirus cases.

Analysis by the PA news agency shows that Manchester now has the highest rate in England, with 2,740 cases recorded in the seven days to October 1 - the equivalent of 495.6 cases per 100,000 people, up from 223.2 in the previous week.

Liverpool has the second-highest rate, up from 287.1 to 456.4, with 2,273 new cases and Knowsley in Merseyside is in third place, up from 300.3 to 452.1, with 682 new cases.

The problem, which occurred because of a technical error with an Excel spreadsheet, has led to a delay in efforts by NHS Test and Trace to find the contacts of those who tested positive for the virus, in some cases by around a week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unable to say on Monday morning how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missed.

Greater Manchester and Merseyside already have extra local lockdown restrictions in place. Credit: PA

Public Health England (PHE) said the technical issue resulted in 15,841 cases between September 25 and October 2 being left out of the reported daily coronavirus cases.

It said the outstanding cases were transferred to NHS Test and Trace "immediately" after the issue was noted and all cases were passed on to tracers by 1am on Saturday.

Asked on Monday how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missed as a result of the error, Mr Johnson told reporters: "I can't give you those figures. What I can say is all those people are obviously being contacted and the key thing is that everybody, whether in this group or generally, should self-isolate."

He said the updated figures meant that the prevalence of the virus was where experts had expected it to be and it would soon be apparent if extra restrictions were having the intended impact.

"The incidence that we are seeing in the cases corresponds to pretty much where we thought we were," he said.

"And, to be frank, I think that the slightly lower numbers that we'd seen, you know, didn't really reflect where we thought the disease was likely to go, so I think these numbers are realistic."

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the error was "shambolic", adding that "people across the country will be understandably alarmed."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to make a Commons statement on Monday afternoon on the issue

