A new report by Shelter found that just over half of private renters in the North West felt safe in their home during the pandemic.

According to a poll of English adults carried out by YouGov for the report, 29% of private renting adults in the North West - equivalent to almost 300,000 people - said their housing situation made lockdown harder to cope with.

The charity is calling on the government to increase funding for social housing, saying the current funding will only provide one social home for every 96 households on the waiting list.

The research also found:

268,000 (26%) of adult private renters in the North West are constantly struggling with their rent or are already falling behind.

438,000 (43%) live in poor conditions, with electrical hazards, pests or damp-related issues in their home.

413,000 (40%) say they pay too much for the quality of home they have.

255,000 (25%) say a lack of indoor living space made lockdown harder.

The government has pledged to build 130,000 affordable homes outside London by March 2026, saying over £7billion will be made available to achieve this.

However, Shelter said that over £12billion is needed in the next two years to deal with social housing.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said:

"Our homes are our first line of defence in this pandemic. But thousands in the North West have spent months trapped in private rentals they do not trust to keep them safe. And right now, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

"After decades of decline, a dire lack of social homes means too many people, pay too much for cramped and poor-quality housing. Or worse yet they find themselves with nowhere to live. With the stakes so high, the case for building decent social homes is clear."

A Government spokesperson said:

“We do not recognise these figures. We’ve taken unprecedented action to protect renters including a six-month ban on evictions, as well as preventing people getting into financial hardship by helping businesses to pay salaries and boosting the welfare safety net by over £9 billion.

“Renters will continue to be protected through winter, including 6-month notice periods and instructing bailiffs not to enforce evictions in areas of local lockdown – anyone now served notice will not have to leave their home except in the most serious cases, such as anti-social behaviour and domestic abuse.

“Anyone worried about losing their home and not having anywhere else to go should speak to their local council, which has a duty in law to help prevent them becoming homeless.”