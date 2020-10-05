Prison visits suspended following positive coronavirus case in Isle of Man jail

All visits to the Isle of Man prison have been suspended after one of the prisoners tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday 3rd October.

They have been kept in self-isolation since their arrest.

The Isle of Man Government contact tracing team have said the risk to the wider community remains 'extremely low'.

Anyone who is sent to prison is held in a separate wing for fourteen days before joining the wider prison population.

We have planned and are fully prepared for cases of COVID-19 at the Isle of Man Prison and have robust and rigorous protocols in place to protect prisoners, staff and visitors. Suspending visiting to the prison is just a precaution to reduce the already minimal risk that the virus could spread. Graham Cregeen MHK, Minister for Home Affairs

Contact tracing has begun to identify people who the individual may have come into contact with.