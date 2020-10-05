Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Wigan lake

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a Wigan lake.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Scotman's Flash on Sunday afternoon after reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

The man was found dead in the water and is believed to be in his late teens.

Three men arrested, who are aged 17, 18 and 19, are all still being questioned by police.

Police have said they are keeping an "open mind" surrounding the circumstances of the man's death and are still carrying out investigative work at the lake.