Appeal for information on second anniversary of Merseyside murder

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information into the murder of a 27-year-old man from Merseyside.

Carl Russell was fatally shot on the morning of October 7, 2018 as he and his girlfriend were getting out of their car on Cornwood Close in Belle Vale. An investigation into his death remains ongoing.Two men – aged 30 and 34 from Belle Vale – were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on conditional bail in connection with the incident. A third man, aged 35, was also arrested last week (September 28), on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation.

Police believe a male wearing hi vis clothing and riding a bike in the area at may hold vital information. They're urging ''anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – to do the right thing and come forward.''

Police believe the man seen in this CCTV footage may hold vital information Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker said:

"Our investigation remains very much ongoing and three people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area of Cornwood Close who saw or heard anything and hasn’t already come forward to speak to us.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a male wearing hi vis clothing and riding a bike who was seen in the area. He is described as white, in his late 20s, of medium build, dressed all in black and wearing a high-vis orange jacket which was dark blue at the bottom and had a reflective band.

“Do you know who this man is? We believe he could have vital information which could assist our investigation and I would urge anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – to do the right thing and come forward.

“I can’t begin to imagine what Carl Russell’s family have had to go through in the past two years and I am determined to get answers for them so they can hopefully begin the long process of moving on with their lives.

“We know that over time people move away and in some cases allegiances change. I would urge anyone who has any information which could help to come forward as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information can direct message the Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 18200211417 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.