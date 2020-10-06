Both Manchester’s main universities are to move teaching entirely online from tomorrow (Wednesday) until at least October 30 as authorities look to tackle rocketing Covid-19 cases among students.

As people will no doubt know from the news our current Covid figures are high - and in particular the rate of infection in the last seven days for our 17-21 year-old category is almost 6 times higher than in the rest of the community David Regan, Director for Public Health

The decision was made by Director of Public Health along with Manchester City Council’s chief executive working closely with the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University and Public Health England.

2,740 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the seven days up to Thursday 1 October, with the increase being driven primarily by a rise in numbers in the 17-21 age group. Manchester’s cases are now above 500 per 100,000 people.

The move is also consistent with Department for Education guidance and means that face-to-face teaching will only happen for accredited and professional programmes, for on-campus laboratory, clinical and practice-based teaching.

Online learning will start tomorrow and run until the end of October.