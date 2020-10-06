Mental health: a look at the psychological impact on children returning to lessons
In the second of our series of reports leading up to World Mental Health Day, Ashley Derricott has been to visit Our Lady's College in Lancaster.
The psychological impact of returning to lessons is being taken incredibly seriously there -they sadly know more than most about how tragedy can occur if warning signs are missed.
View the first report on the psychological impact on some of those who've lost their jobs in lockdown here.