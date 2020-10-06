Police given extra time to question suspect in double murder investigation

Detectives have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a doctor and her teenage daughter.

Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and her daughter, Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead inside their fire and smoke-damaged house in Burnley, Lancashire, by police at about 8.45am on Thursday.

A 51-year-old man, from Burnley, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of two counts of murder, two of rape and one of arson with intent to endanger life.

On Tuesday, officers were granted a warrant allowing them to keep him in custody for questioning for an additional 36 hours, a force spokesman said.

A 56-year-old man who was also arrested as part of the investigation was released without charge on Monday evening.

A post-mortem examination on Dr Sacharvi showed she died from pressure to her neck and that she was also assaulted.

Tests have shown Miss Mangrio, a pupil at Marsden Heights Community College in Nelson, was badly burnt, but officials have not yet determined the cause of her death.

Detective Superintendent Jon Holmes said:

"Our thoughts remain with Saman and Vian's family, and we have specially-trained officers supporting them at this awful time.

"On Sunday we arrested two men and one has since been released. The second man remains in custody and today we have been granted more time to question him.

"We are continuing to ask anybody with information about this incident to get in touch with us.

"If you were in the area and saw something suspicion, think you have dashcam or CCTV from the area or have any other information, we would ask you to contact us straight away."

Dr Sacharvi was a junior doctor with Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust's specialist perinatal community mental health team since February.

She most recently worked at the trust's Daisyfield site in Blackburn.

Paying tribute to her, perinatal lead consultant Gill Strachan said:

"During lockdown when Covid-19 restrictions were in place, she went out of her way to support the care of women, personally delivering prescriptions to women isolating at home.

"The team are shocked and saddened, and she will be greatly missed."

Headteacher of Marsden Heights Community College Alyson Littlewood said:

"Vian was an outstanding student. She had that wonderful mix of academic ability coupled with an enthusiasm for everything else that school can offer.

"She was very popular and was involved in a whole range of school activities. She was extremely supportive of her friends, was generous to all and had a smile that could fill a room."

Floral tributes were left outside the family home in Colne Road, Reedley, by well-wishers.

One card read: "RIP Gorgeous. You did not deserve this ... Thank you for everything you have done for me and made me a better person.

"You'll always be in my heart. I miss you so much. May you and your mom rest in peace. Love from Sky xxx"

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0429 of October 3, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.