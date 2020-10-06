Three teenagers arrested over the death of man found in lake in Wigan

The family of a teenager found dead in a lake in Wigan have paid tribute to him. A body detectives believe to be that of Samson Price, 18, from Goose Green, was discovered after emergency services were called to Scotsman's Flash on Sunday afternoon, October 4.

Three teenagers - aged 17, 18 and 19 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are in custody being questioned by detectives.

Dad Samson snr and mum Rosanna told the Manchester Evening News Samson jnr was a 'wonderful young man' who they nicknamed 'Golden Boy'.They said his death - after he told them he was going fishing - has left his family 'broken'.

Three teenagers - aged 17, 18 and 19 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder Credit: MEN Media

Floral tributes been left close to the scene and a police cordon was put up near a stretch of the Leeds and Liverpool canal in Poolstock, north of Scotsman's flash, with a stretch of nearby woodland also being taped off.

Greater Manchester Police said formal identification has not yet taken place, but police believe the body to be Samson jnr's.

The force said in a statement: "Enquiries are in their infancy and officers remain at the scene whilst investigation work is carried out.

"Officers are keeping an open mind as the circumstances surrounding the man's death are established."

Anyone with any information which could help their enquiries is asked to call GMP on 0161 856 9908 quoting incident number of 1457 of 04/10/19. Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.