Any further restrictions must come with substantial support, says Burnham

Areas of the north of England under partial lockdown should get more Government support if further restrictions are brought in, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said.

The former Labour Cabinet minister said northern mayors and council leaders will not have the mooted tier system, which he said was "decided behind closed doors", imposed on them from Whitehall and called for "meaningful negotiations".

Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle have among the highest cases of Covid-19, with areas across the north having much greater rates of infection than the south of England.

A three-tier system has been considered to simplify the numerous localised and national restrictions currently in place.

A tier three restriction would result in the lockdown of retail, with the closure of pubs and all but essential shops, similar to restrictions at the start of the lockdown in March.

Mr Burnham said:

"I would not accept any closure of businesses without the employees of those businesses having the ability to access a furlough scheme and support them while those businesses were closed."

He also called on the Government to review the ending of the furlough scheme, due to finish within weeks, with 100,000 employees still on furlough in Greater Manchester alone.

Mr Burnham said any move to a tier system, with further restrictions on individuals and businesses, would require more Government cash to prop up local economies.

He said: "Without which, I don't think there are any leaders in certainly Greater Manchester, and I would guess around the North, who would give their support to a tier system.

"It has to come with substantial support, that's a non-negotiable message we are sending back to the Government today.

"If you have restrictions without support, they are doomed to fail because you won't have the buy-in of people to adhere to them.

"If there is to be a tier three that requires closure of non-essential retail and hospitality, it has to come not just with a financial package but the full package we saw earlier this year, where there is access to furlough, business interruption support, all of it.

"Because otherwise we will see a huge number of business failures and job losses right across Greater Manchester and the North."

Mr Burnham said the Government should only impose more restrictions if there is a "cast iron case" to do so, calling the 10pm pubs curfew a "knee jerk" solution.

He added: "We don't have the right measures in place to control the virus or to support people through it and time is running out.

"If we carry on like this, the north of England is going into a winter that will do serious harm to people here, to our communities and massive harm to our economy.

"We are now at the point where we have to drop the niceties, the Government has to sit down with us and negotiate a proper package that is going to support our communities through this.

"We have got days, at best a week or two, to do this and if we are to have things imposed on us without our agreement, then I'm afraid we are heading into a very, very bad place indeed."