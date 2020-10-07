Plan to expand Manchester's HS2 stations to boost connections

Expanding Manchester's HS2 stations is among proposals to boost connections between the high-speed railway and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

HS2 Ltd has launched a public consultation on plans to increase the number of HS2 platforms to be built at Manchester Airport from two to four, and at Manchester Piccadilly from four to six.

It is proposing to enhance plans for Crewe station, which could enable the station to be served by up to seven HS2 trains per hour.

HS2 Ltd is also consulting on building a new train depot at Annandale, in Dumfries and Galloway.

The consultation has been launched following recommendations from the Government-commissioned Oakervee Review, which recommended that the development of HS2 should be better integrated with other schemes.

Northern Powerhouse Rail is a project to improve rail links across the Pennines.

HS2 minister Andrew Stephenson said:

"HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail are an integral part of this country's future rail network, vital for improving connections between our biggest cities and regions, boosting jobs and kickstarting economic growth as we build back better.

"This consultation will ensure passengers and business have their say in delivering a rail network that meets their needs, providing better journeys across the Midlands and the North as quickly as possible."