Two suspected British terrorists have been flown to the US to face charges over the death of a Salford taxi driver and other hostages.

Alan Henning was beheaded by so-called Islamic State after being kidnaped when crossing the border from Turkey with an aid convoy 6 years ago.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh due in court in the US Credit: ITV Granada

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, both in their 30s and from west London, are accused of being part of an execution ring which killed captives, including Alan Henning and David Haine.

The pair, named The Beatles by their hostages because of their British accents, are set to face a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday afternoon.

Kotey and Elsheikh's alleged acts were filmed and shared on social media in graphic detail as part of propaganda by the so-called Islamic State terror group.