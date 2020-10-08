Former football coach and serial paedophile Barry Bennell has sentenced by Chester Crown Court to a further 4 years behind bars.

Bennell pleaded guilty to nine offences against two boys in the 1980s.

He's already serving a 30 year sentence after admitting similar offences two years ago.

The 66-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach, also known as Richard Jones, had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

He appeared via videolink from HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, where he is serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of 52 child sexual offences in 2018.

Judge Patrick Thompson said the sentence would be served consecutively to his current prison term, meaning a total sentence of 34 years in custody, with an additional two years on licence.