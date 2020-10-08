Further arrest in Burnley murder investigation

Lancashire Police say the bodies of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49 and a girl, believed to be Dr Sacharvi’s daughter, 14-year-old Vian Mangrio, were found at an address in Reedley on October 1st.

There was also evidence of smoke and fire damage inside the house.Two men, aged 51 and 56, both from Burnley, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two of rape and one of arson with intent to endanger life.Detectives say following enquiries the 56-year-old man has been released without charge.

The 51-year-old man remains in police custody.Today officers have arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and aiding and abetting murder.

She remains in custody.A Home Office post-mortem revealed Dr Sacharvi died as a result of pressure to the neck.

She had also suffered an assault.The second body has yet to be formally identified but is believed to be Miss Mangrio.

Police say the post-mortem investigation remains ongoing for her, so they cannot give a cause of death, though she was found badly burnt inside the address.