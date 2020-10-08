Mental Health - Merseyside suicide charity sees dramatic rise in pleas for help

A specialist suicide charity in Merseyside have seen a dramatic rise in the number of people asking for help.

They've had twice as many people come forward in just the last six months than they've had for the whole of last year.

In the latest of our special reports leading up to World Mental Health Day, Mel Barham went to meet one of those people who sought help.

Here's a link to the charity's text giving website should you want to help in the fundraising campaign.

And here's a list of useful numbers should you want to learn more about help available.