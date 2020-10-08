NHS key workers to turn on Christmas Lights in Manchester

NHS frontline workers will help mark the beginning of the festive season in Manchester and turn on the city’s Christmas lights.

The normal switch-on event - which attracts more than 20,000 people into the city centre - will not go ahead this year due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

However, determined to mark the start of the season in the city, the Council is working to find three NHS key workers from hospitals across the city to do the honour.

The small, socially-distanced event will take place on Tuesday, 17 November and will be live on BBC Radio Manchester and live streamed on social media for people to enjoy safely from home.

Last week, the Council confirmed the festive events that could not go ahead - including the usual Christmas Lights Switch-on event and the fireworks event on New Year’s Eve.

However, there will be Christmas Lights in the city centre as usual, and of course the Giant Santa will return - along with a trail of light sculptures through the city.